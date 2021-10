By Adedayo Akinwale

President Muhammadu Buhari said that the federal government had pegged crude oil benchmark at $57 per barrel in the 2022 budget.

He also added that the federal government also projected 13 per cent inflation rate in the same fiscal year.

The President disclosed this Thursday while presenting the 2022 budget estimates to the joint session of the National Assembly.

Details later….

