U-20 World Cup: Falconets Look Beyond CAR Girls

Seven-goal winners from the first leg on away ground, Nigeria’s U-20 girls, Falconets feel no pressure as they host their counterparts from the Central African Republic in a FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup (Costa Rica 2022) at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena this evening.

The Falconets flew into Lagos on Monday from Abuja ahead of the return leg, and on arrival had a little rest before heading straight to business as Coach Christopher Danjuma and his assistants drilled the girls in a two-hour intense training session at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere.

Despite Nigeria’s comprehensive 7-0 win in Duoala, Danjuma insists his girls will not be complacent when they face the central African side this evening.

Forward Mercy Idoko, with a brace, and Esther Onyenezide, Joy Jerry, Deborah Abiodun, Taiwo Lawal and Yena Adoo accounted for the trouncing of the Central African Republic girls at the Stade Japome de Douala.

