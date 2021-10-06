Tizeti CEO Awards Scholarships to UNIBEN Electrical Engineering Graduating Class

Offer Jobs to 20 best students

The Chief Executive Officer of Tizeti, West Africa’s pioneer solar-based internet and voice service provider, Kendall Ananyi has awarded a grant to the Class of 2021 of the Electrical and Electronics Engineering class at the University of Benin.

A Statement by the group said the with the move, the company has reiterated its commitment to upskilling and providing professional opportunities to many Nigerian youths, “by paying all tuition fees for the best graduating students with Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.5 and above.”

The statement also stated that the company would also provide internship opportunities, unique group experiences, and professional development opportunities to the top twenty students from the class that pass a remote aptitude test.

The statement further explained that the initiative is part of the Tizeti #PayItForward programme, which supports brilliant graduating students at the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department of African universities in its area of operation with the right skills, “and experiences for career growth in technology, while providing Tizeti with talented young graduates for the next phase of its growth across Africa.”

According to the Ananyi, “As an alumnus of the University of Benin, I believe I have a responsibility to leave the door open and provide opportunities to students from my alma mater. Exactly 20 years ago, I was in that class having just acquired my 1st mobile phone at the launch of GSM in Nigeria, wondering what the future would hold and earnestly seeking opportunities to advance myself. With this move, we will build our front-line workforce by taking brilliant graduates with no experience and transforming them into job-ready, fully-qualified professionals in Information and Communications Technology, and provide them with scholarships and job opportunities to kickstart their careers.”

The statement also that in taking advantage of Edo State’s fiber network, its youth population, and academic institutions, Tizeti launched 4G LTE broadband plans in the state, to support the digital transformation and youth empowerment drive of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

The Head of Department, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Prof. Patience Orukpe said: “We say a big thank you to the CEO of Tizeti Network, Kendall Ananyi for giving back to the Department of Electrical/Electronic Engineering at a time like this. It is indeed an honour and we sincerely appreciate you. The final year students were over the moon for your handiwork upon their lives, while the 400 Level students are warming up to get experience from your organization.”

In his remarks, one of the beneficiaries of the scholarship, who is also the class governor for the graduating class, Emmanuel Omozokpia, lauded the company for the good gesture and for rewarding their hard work and sleepless nights.

“We are excited to see that hard work and academic diligence is now being rewarded in Nigeria. We thank Tizeti for inspiring us to be more hardworking, and the opportunities ahead of us,” Omozokpia.

The statement added: “For many countries in Africa, there is still a significant digital divide. Tizeti is addressing this digital infrastructure deficit in Africa with innovative technology, talents, and capabilities, to improve development outcomes for millions of people, with better outcomes for employment, education, family, and social life, and access to information.”

