News in Photographs: Buhari Presides over FEC Meeting

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the weekly virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari are among those physically attending the meeting holding at the Conference Hall of the First Lady’s office.

Also present are Ministers of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Information, Lai Mohammed; Finance Budget and National planning, Zainab Ahmed and Minister of State for Budget, Clement Agba.

Other Ministers as well as the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, are also attending the meeting virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

See Images

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

