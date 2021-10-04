Buhari Mourns Foremost Lawyer, Chief Ladi Williams, Rotimi Williams’ Eldest Son

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Segun James

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family of the late legal luminary, Chief Rotimi Williams on the passing of their eldest son, Chief Ladi Williams, SAN, yesterday.

His demise left many in shock, particularly his close friends and professional colleagues.

The President, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Body of Benchers in mourning the legal luminary, whose passion for jurisprudence and national development will be sorely missed.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will comfort family, friends and associates of Chief Ladi Williams, and accept the soul of the departed.

The deceased was the son of late legal luminary, Chief Rotimi Williams. He was alleged to have died of Covid-19 complications.

The late Ladi, 74 years, was the Principal/ Founding Partner of Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams’ Chambers.

According to the deceased’s younger brother Chief Kayode Rotimi-Williams, the late Ladi died in the early hours of Sunday. He was said to have been fully inoculated against the virus when he died.

“I just lost my elder brother, Chief Ladi Rotimi Williams (aged 74+) to Coronavirus. He passed on at 3am this morning,” he said.

The late Ladi was appointed as a member of the Constitutional Drafting Committee in 1988. He was also appointed Director of National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) and he served the corporation during his tenure. His service to other industries saw him on the board of corporations such as UPS/IMNL and Mutual Benefits Assurance.

He was named SAN in 1995.

Reacting to the death, the President, NBA, Mr. Olumide Akpata lamented the demise of the senior lawyer, saying it was a huge blow to legal profession in the country

Akpata also described the death as a personal loss to him and his family, noting that the deceased was not only a mentor and big brother, but as an alumnus of Kings College, Lagos, there were particularly close.

The NBA President therefore wished the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“I am totally devastated by the news. Chief Williams was a big brother and mentor to many of us. Apart from that, he was an alumnus of King’s college just like me. It is a personal loss for me and my family. He was a great guy. He was a very nice person. As a lawyer, he did very well in his craft.

“I wish the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

