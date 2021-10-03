COVID-19: Sirika Warns against Strike in Aviation Sector

Chinedu Eze

As the air transport sector struggles to rise from the COVID-19 devastation, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has warned aviation labour unions against embarking on strike, pointing out that such action would jeopardise the efforts being made to revive the sector.

Speaking yesterday during the third national delegate conference of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association (ATSSSAN), held in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, the minister, who was represented by the Commissioner of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Akin Olateru, said the serious challenge posed by COVID-19 demands that all stakeholders should work together to fashion out a viable pathway to a strong and healthy aviation industry that would offer everybody, including workers the desired benefits.

He said the forecast growth for the Nigeria air transport market was 174 per cent in the next 20 years, stressing that if met, the growth would support approximately $4.7 billion of GDP and over 555,000 jobs.

He regretted the impact of the COVID-19 in the aviation sector, which made air transport one of the major casualties of the pandemic.

Sirika noted that the pandemic left businesses, especially airlines sprawling in losses, pointing out that even at best of times, the aviation sector was known for the low-profit margins.

Sirika stressed that the sector is in a period of recovery, insisting that this is not the time for threats and spate of industrial actions, which he argued would only further inhibit the growth of the industry.

“However, sadly and unpredictably, the pandemic hit, and aviation became one of the major casualties of COVID-19, which all but paralysed the world and its economies between 2020 and 2021.

“The serious challenge posed by COVID-19 demands that all stakeholders work together to fashion out a viable pathway to a strong and healthy aviation industry that will offer everybody, including workers the desired dividends. The unions have a critical role to play in the growth and sustenance of the aviation industry, as their members constitute the majority of the workers who toil day and night to ensure the smooth running of the industry.

“It is agreed that unions exist to serve the interests of their members. However, in an industry that is known for low margins, especially the airline sector where labour is one of the largest costs, lowering labour costs becomes very attractive and unions will always kick. Yet, the industry needs labour just as labour needs the industry.

“We are in a period of recovery; so, this is not the time for threats and spate of industrial actions which will only further inhibit the growth the industry so badly needs,” he said.

Sirika also urged that government, employers, and labour must work together for the best interest of the aviation industry, noting that such measure would be what would guarantee job security and prosperity for stakeholders.

He said that in 2020, at the peak of the pandemic, the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) representing aviation and other transport workers worldwide, had joined forces with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents aviation employers, to chart a course for the future of aviation.

“We must all first work together to save aviation and keep the global supply chains going. Our unions and aviation management should prioritise collaborative dialogue to ensure the industry’s financial health and the consequent preservation and growth, which will eventually enable aviation employers to provide acceptable conditions of service to their workers.

“We shall continue to carry labour along in policies and strategic moves to reposition the industry. We also expect the unions to reciprocate this gesture with a bit more consideration and support in the best interest of the aviation sub-sector,” Sirika added.

