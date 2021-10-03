Buhari Leaves for Addis Ababa Today to Attend PM’s Inauguration

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow attend the inauguration of the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in Addis Ababa for a second five-year term in office.

This was contained in a statement Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina issued yesterday.

The statement said the president, who will depart Abuja for the Ethiopian capital today, will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Buhari is scheduled to deliver a goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony, after which he will attend a State Banquet in honour of visiting Heads of State and Government.

He is expected back in Abuja on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Ahmed secured another term in office following the victory of Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity Party in the country’s parliamentary election of June 21.

Earlier in his congratulatory message to the Prime Minister, President Buhari had assured that Nigeria would continue to support the unity and territorial well-being of Ethiopia and all African states.

‘‘On behalf of the Nigerian people, I send you and the people of Ethiopia our well wishes for your courage and commitment to the democratic process and urge you to continue with the good policies of your government that endeared you to the people,’’ the president had said in the congratulatory message to the re-elected prime minister.

