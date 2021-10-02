Okowa Calls for National Dialogue, True Federalism

Omon-Julius Onabu in Aaaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has reiterated the call for sincere national dialogue on the state of the nation as well as the urgent need to restrcture Nigeria in the spirit of true federalism.

In a goodwill message to Nigerians on the country’s 61st independence anniversary in Asaba yesterday, Okowa appealed to the people not to lose faith in Nigeria but to be united in prayer for the country to successfully navigate the currently troubled waters signposted by insecurity and economic challenges.

The call was coming on the heels of the approval of a N66 billion supplementary budget draft by the State Executive Council (EXCO) during its meeting on Friday, presided over by Governor Okowa.

However, speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, the governor restated his position that Nigeria is in dire need to a national dialogue and a new constitution that would put the country in good stead for national cohesion and sustainable economic performance.

He said national dialogue on a new constitution and true federalism constitute a veritable window “for resolving all developmental, economic and political challenges facing the nation,” saying that peace and progress are achievable if leaders were resolved on patriotism and honesty and the citizenry were law-abiding.

“There is no auspicious time than now to address the nagging issues of restructuring and true federalism in the country’s polity especially as more voices were added and have become louder on the imperative of these burning issues regarding the desired unity in the country.”

Okowa said, “These challenges are not insurmountable as we continue to hope that Nigerians will live together to build a great and perfect nation as envisioned by our founding fathers.

“On our part as leaders, we must continue to ensure that we take decisions in the best interest of our people and the country.

“We must strive to encourage everything that will help to unite and develop our country and not those things that tend to divide us.”

While congratulating Deltans and Nigerians as well as President Muhammadu Buhari and the country’s leaders at different levels, Okowa said, ”Our country is bedeviled with lots of challenges, which are not insurmountable if only we dedicate ourselves to the ideals of patriotism that our past heroes laboured for, and were committed to.

In the meantime, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, in a post-EXCO briefing on Thursday evening in Asaba, disclosed that, aside the N66 billion supplementary budget estimates, the EXCO also considered key areas in the 2022 appropriation bill and called on state ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to reorder their estimates in line with critical focus of the proposed 2022 budget.

Aniagwu said, “Today at Exco, we considered the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of the state and we are proposing N66 billion to augment the 2021 budget. Now that it has been adopted we will proceed to take it to the State House of Assembly for appropriation.

“We discussed certain key areas of the 2022 budget with a view to coming up with priorities; and, so MDAs were asked to identify a number of the key areas. We are hoping that in a not too distant time we will come up with the full 2022 budget to be presented to the House.

“Today, we commenced the consideration of the white paper on the outcome of the judicial panel of enquiry that was set up to look into the allegations bothering on police brutality, which is otherwise known as the #ENDSARS protest.

“In that recommendation, there were a number of issues as to what the police need to do and then also issues of compensation of families who may have lost their loved ones.

“We have gone halfway and we are hoping that in our next State Exco meeting we will conclude consideration and adoption of the white paper.”

The Exco also approved N946m conterpart funding for 2021 UBEC intervention to address critical educational infrastructure in the state, he said.

On his part, Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr. Barry Pere Gbe, said that the supplementary appropriation bill was in line with Section 151(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Barry Gbe stated, “When you are introducing items that are not in the original budget and some adjustments to some lines that already exist, you need to present to the House of Assembly a budget amendment known as the Supplementary Budget.

“What we have done today is the first process of going to the House; we have to approve it at Exco before taking it to the House.

“During the course of the year, we carried out budget performance review and we found out that the actuals by way of revenue fell below what the estimate were for 8months period from January to August, 2021.

“In that scenario, if the revenue can’t fund the expenditure profile, it is only reasonable that you look at some form of adjustments; and, that is why we had to reorder the budget by reprioritizing our expenditure profile.”

