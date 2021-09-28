Security Agents Arrest Escaped Inmate Vandalizing Transformer in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has disclosed that one of the inmates who escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kabba has been arrested by security agents after he was caught vandalising transformer belonging to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, (AEDC).

The State Security Adviser, Commodore Jerry Omodara, disclosed this yesterday while speaking at a peace camp organised by Actionaid Nigeria, in collaboration Participation Initiative for Behavioral Change in Development, (PIBCID) in Lokoja, Kogi State’s capital.

Although the government did not mention the name of the captured inmate said the suspect was arrested on Sunday, 26th September, 2021.

It would be recalled that unknown gunmen had attacked the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kabba, and freed over 200 prison inmates, and killed some security personnel on guard.

Omodara said that132 freed inmates have been received back to the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kabba.

He noted that the focus of the present administration would not change in term of providing adequate security for the people of Kogi State.

Omodara said: “Immediately we noticed a little changes and attack in the last three weeks, we doubled our efforts, rejigged our security architecture, and today I can assure you that we are getting it right again. The attack on correctional centre in Kabba, as of this morning, we have received 132 inmates back into the correctional centre.

“We are getting it right because the focus has been is to ensure that Kogi us safe. Security is work in progress and we cannot say we have finished with it. Even in the United States you still see attacks, here and there.

“The fleeing inmate who was caught in Kabba vandalising transformer is back to the detention centre. The place is better fortified now. He went to vandalise AEDC transformer alongside one other suspect. He was arrested.

“We discovered that a lot of transformer is being vandalised around Kabba area. During our security meeting, we mounted surveillance, and that success was recorded yesterday. It has shown that it is in the blood. These criminals will not change. He was among the inmates that ran out of our correctional centre. He went back to the society to commit more crimes. Again, he has met his water loo.”

The State Security Adviser, however, called on the judiciary to ensure speedy trials of all the suspects in custody.

“If we have speedy trial of this people, we won’t have large number being sent out of our custodial centre,” he added.

