One Dead, 16 Rescued as Boat Capsizes in Lagos

Ayodeji Ake

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zonal Coordinator South-west, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed a boat accident, with one death recorded out of the 17 passengers, yesterday.

According to reports, the boat was said to have hit a rock covered with water and it cracked a hole the bottom of the boat.

As expected, water gushed in torrents into the boat and upturned it with the passengers and the crew inside the river.

While the other 16 passengers were rescued alive, one unfortunately drowned and died.

“The boat hit a rock this evening around Adekunle axis. Everything is fine. The local volunteers went after the casualty. The rescuers brought her out already. The operation has been concluded. Instead of waiting for rescuers, those on the boat have been trained on how to rescue and provide first aid and since it has been done, we don’t need to worry about that. The casualty is dead. We don’t know if she is the mortuary now because we don’t have any information on that for now. The relations are coming to the association” Farinloye said.

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), in statement, the Lagos Area Manager, Sarat Braimah, an engineer, explained that the boat departed CMS Ferry Terminal at 1635hrs in route Ikorodu Ferry Terminal on 27th September, 2021 was involved in the accident about 15 minutes later.

Braimah said: “A seventeen (17) passenger boat named “TEMI 3 Global” which departed CMS Ferry Terminal at 1635hrs in route Ikorodu Ferry Terminal on 27th September, 2021 was involved in an accident.

“Fifteen minutes into the journey near Adekunle Waterfront, the boat hit an underwater obstacle which broke the hull of the boat and this resulted in the capsize of the boat.

“There was immediate mobilisation to the site of the incident by National Inland Waterways Authority Search and Rescue Team, LASWA, Marine Police, Fishermen and other boat operators leading to the rescue of sixteen (16) persons alive while one person died while on the way to the hospital.

“We sincerely condole with the family of the deceased and pray for the soul of the dead to rest in perfect peace.”

