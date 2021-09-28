Breaking: Supreme Court Judge, Samuel Oseji, is Dead

Alex Enumah

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Oseji is dead.He died in the early hours of Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at an Abuja hospital, where he had been on admission.

He was aged 67.

Director Information, Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande, confirmed his death in a press statement made available to journalists.

He said, “The Supreme Court of Nigeria has lost one of its Justices to the cold hands of death in the wee hours of Tuesday 28th September, 2021 after a protracted illness.

“Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji who was among the eight Justices of the Supreme Court that were sworn-in on Friday 6th November 2020, died at the National Hospital, Abuja, where he had been receiving medical attention for some days now”.

The late Justice Oseji is from Idumuje Unor in Aniocha North Local Government of Delta State.

He was born in Jos, Plateau State on June 2, 1954 to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Ebenezer Oseji and attended Nigerian People’s High School, Lagos between 1977 and 1979, and later proceeded to St. Patrick’s College, Asaba, Delta State where he completed his Secondary School education in 1980.

The late JSC was admitted into the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1980 and had his LLB Degree in 1984; and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985.

He had a brief working stint with the Legal Aid Council before his appointment as Senior Magistrate Grade 1 in the the Delta State Judiciary in January 1994. He was appointed High Court Judge in Delta state on November 9, 1998; and was later elevated to the Court of Appeal Bench on July 16, 2010.

