Nigerians Can’t Live with Terrorism, Poverty for Next 40 Years, PDP Tells Sheriff

By Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told a former Governor of Borno State and aspiring national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, to perish the thoughts APC ruling for 40 years, as Nigerians were resolute in their decision not to allow the party and its associated bloodletting, killings, violations, corruption and economic hardship in the polity, beyond May 29, 2023.

PDP’s position was predicated on the assertion by Sheriff that their aspiration was to continue to foist APC in government for the next 40 years, regardless of whatever Nigerians thought of their party by 2023.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said Sheriff must know that Nigerians were aware of the desperate plots by the APC and its members that were behind acts of terrorism, banditry, treasury looting, violation of rights and electoral manipulations in the country, to continue to enjoy official cover, using the APC as a platform for their reprehensible activities.

According to the PDP, “Nigerians have decided to kick out the APC in the 2023 general election and no amount of manipulations or evil machination can sway that resolve to ensure that the APC does not stay a day beyond May 29, 2023.”

He said the PDP therefore had nothing but pity for Sheriff and his co-travelers as the conspiracies against the nation would come to naught.

