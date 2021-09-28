Lagos Suspends Operations of Abandoned Vehicle Committe over Extortion

Segun James

The Lagos State Government has suspended, with immediate effect, the operations of the members of the Committee on Removal of Abandoned Vehicles (RAVC) in the state due to allegations of extortion and harassment of motorists.

“The entire ad-hoc teams of Committee on Removal of Abandoned Vehicles (RAVC) operating in the 20 Local Governments (LGs) and 37 Local Council Development Area (LCDAs) in Lagos State are hereby suspended with immediate effect,” the Lagos State government said.

The decision, according to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, was taken to appraise and review the operation of the teams in view of the several complaints by members of the public on the activities of some of the units which is causing embarrassment to the state government.

The government added that the decision to remove members of the committee was sequel to several complaints received from members of the public on activities of the identified units acting in variance with the vision behind the committee’s setup.

The special adviser explained that the Central Committee of RAVC would still continue operating. He, however, warned that any ad-hoc team found operating after this notice will be handed over to law enforcement for trial and prosecution in accordance with the Law of the State as captured in the Traffic Sector Reform Law (TSRL) 2018.

Fayinka further stated that the RAVC, while in operation, was able to remove many abandoned vehicles which hitherto posed as environmental nuisances, security and traffic impediments.

The SA called on members of the public whose vehicles are impounded to come to RAVC Office, (Former VIO Office), Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja to process the release of their vehicles.

Assuring that the Central Committee would continue adhering to its statutory responsibility, Fayinka advised the public to forward requests for the removal of all sort of abandoned or stationery vehicles in their respective areas to his office, Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Ministry of Transportation, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

