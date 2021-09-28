Buhari Names Commissioner-nominees for ICPC, RMAFC, Seeks Senate Confirmation

By Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded two request letters to the Senate for the confirmation of six commissioner-nominees for both the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The letters for the confirmation of the commissioners which was read at Tuesday’s plenary by President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, include five for ICPC Board while the remaining one is for RMAFC Board.

In the first letter dated September 28, 2021, President Buhari explained that the confirmation request was in accordance with the provision of Section 3(6) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The nominees for confirmation include: Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, Ekiti (South-West); Mrs. Anne Otelafu Odey, Cross River (South-South); Alh. Goni Ali Gujba, Yobe (North-East); Dr. Louis Solomon Mandama, Adamawa (North-East); and Senator Anthony O. Agbo, Ebonyi (South-East).

In the second letter also dated September 28, 2021, the President requested the Red chamber to confirm the appointment of Mohammed Sanni Baba as Federal Commissioner for Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission representing Bauchi State.

According to President Buhari, the request to confirm the nominee was made in line with the provision of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

