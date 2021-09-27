Ogoo Announces October as Preorder Date, Targets 50% Leather Market Share

Ugo Aliogo

Ogoo, a Nigerian made premium full grain cow hide leather goods fashion accessories has announced that it will be opening for preorder on 28th of October 2021.

The brand which comes with five years comprehensive warranty and free worldwide shipping announced It will also give 30 percent discount when preorders opens on 28th of October 2021, as preorders will be for five of its products per design, colour and size.

In a statement by The Chief Executive Officer, Ogoo, Okeisolobrugwe Ikpikpini, said the brand target markets are anyone looking for affordable and reliable leather goods no matter their age.

With an aim of clinching a minimum of 50 percent of Nigeria’s leather goods market share in the next five years, Ikpikpini said the brand is on its way to being a fortune global company.

Speaking on what makes the brand different from other leather fashion accessories, he said Ogoo uses full grain cow hide for all its products exterior body and sheep grade one lining for all interiors and edges, offers five years comprehensive warranty and free global shipping on all products to name a few.

“Ogoo named after Ogochukwu my girlfriend who stuck with me in my dark days, is registered as Ogoo Leather Goods Limited RC1815892, founded after my departure from I’s Age Limited and all her subsidiaries (Owudu leather goods limited, Vacay limited etc).

“We only manufacture monthly 10 products per design/colour/size in order to make sure we deliver the highest quality products possible that can compete with any brand in the world. Our current focus are briefcases, messenger bags, backpack, duffel/weekender bags, wallets and belts,” he explained.

Ikpikpini assured that the brand would remain sustainable, as he would be sourcing a minimum of 80 percent of all its production materials from Nigeria, thereby limiting overheads due to forex instability.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

