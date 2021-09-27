After 2 Years, Ethiopian Airlines Resumes Flights to Enugu on October 1

Chinedu Eze

Ethiopian Airlines has announced that it would resume flights to Enugu, South East Nigeria with three times service and operating the state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The airline disclosed in a statement that the flights would operate on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of every week for now.

Ethiopian Airlines said it chose October 1 because it is Nigeria’s independence day; remarking that the flight to Enugu on that day would reinforce Ethiopian Airlines good relationship with Nigeria since its first flight to the country in 1960.

Ethiopian Airlines stopped flights to Enugu in 2019 when the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) closed the airport to rehabilitate the runway.

Before the closure of the airport for runway repairs, Ethiopian was the only international airline operating into Enugu.

The airport was officially re-opened to domestic service in August 2020 and to international flights in August 2021.

Enugu is the capital of Enugu state and was the centre of administration in the former Eastern Nigeria.

Ethiopian Airlines Operates to four Airports in Nigeria, Abuja, Lagos, Kano and Enugu.

It stopped flight service to Enugu when it was closed in 2019 and it diverted flights to the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa until the suspension of international flights to Nigeria due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Aviation stakeholders have commended the Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Nnoli Nnaji for the critical role he played in facilitating the resumption of Ethiopian Airlines flights to Enugu.

The also commended the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and the Director General of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu.

