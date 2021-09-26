Bayelsan Lady Emerges Miss Amnesty Nigeria

By Blessing Ibunge

A 19-year-old Bayelsan, Favour Tariere Aro, has emerged the winner of the 2021 Miss Amnesty Nigeria, organized by Tracy Mcwary Foundation.

Other contestants with trophies are the first runner up, Blessing Woke (Rivers State) as Miss Amnesty Diaspora, Miss Amnesty Top Model, Bethania Peter (Imo State) and Miss Amnesty Entrepreneur, Onyinye Prisca Johnson, 3rd runner up.

Before the announcement of the winner by the Judges, the beauty pageants displayed their talents in agriculture through exhibition of harvested crops and fishes from their farmlands. They also competed in pitching and questions on current affairs.

Earlier in her welcome speech during the event held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the supervisor of the foundation, Miss Tracy Mcwary, said the programme serves as an awakening for the teeming youths especially the girl child to explore their potential in agriculture.

Also, in an interview with THISDAY at the event, Mcwary said the motivation for the foundation has always been to lift underprivileged children and women who prostitute to make ends meet off the street, knowing the far reaching value of empowering women.

She noted that during the era of intense militancy in the regions, the women and children were the most affected. But Amnesty came with benefits concentrated on the male folks, the women and children neglected.

“So I fashioned Miss Amnesty Nigeria, with support of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) office to empower the neglected young women. This is the second edition. “We traveled across the Niger Delta to audition for the state representatives that contested for the crown today,” the beauty pageant said.

Mcwary revealed that the overall winner goes home with N500, 000 cash and an official car. Others will go home with various consolation prices.

“After crowning, the queen has a huge responsibility on her shoulders. She will come up with a pet project, soliciting support of key stakeholders to empower others just as she has been empowered,” Mcwary added.

