Again, Sanwo-Olu Promises to Complete Light Rail Projects in 2023

Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has again revealed plans to complete the state’s light rail projects – Blue and Red Lines – would be operational between the last quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that all engineering students of the University of Lagos, Lagos State University and the Yaba College of Technology would undergo training with the contractors handling the project.

He gave the date yesterday after inspecting the projects alongside the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Ms. Abimbola Akinajo, among others.

At a session with journalists, Sanwo-Olu acknowledged that there were few hiccups, though assured the taxpayers that the challenges would be overcome.

He said: “We are still on track. In the last quarter of 2022 or first quarter 2023, you begin to see your trains moving on these two corridors by the grace of God.

“We will be working with LASU, UNILAG and Yabatech, where we will be having students of Engineering that will have a feel of what rail construction is all about.

“They will come and see the bridge, road and rail construction as a learning tool so that they can see how these are being done. So, our contractors can take them as interns,” he said after inspecting the projects.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the project “is running on the money budgeted and the contractors are being paid at every milestone, hence, the accelerated work being done on it.”

He said he was excited because of the number of Nigerians working on the projects, noting that over 1,000 workers “are working on Marina State alone. Part of the things we have been telling our contractor is that we need to have proper skills transfer.

“As you have observed, we started our journey midway from the Red line, Ikeja’s iconic station. From there, we still have further to the north Agege, Agbado, Iju stations. In the southern part, we still have Oshodi, Mushin, Ebute-Metta.

“At Ikeja, we saw the construction and the overpass. The overpass is to ease vehicular movement. We are happy with what we have seen. That is going to be one of the biggest stations outside of Marina.

“Leaving Ikeja, we could not take a detour into Mushin. We did not want to stop our journey. So, we went straight into Yaba, we saw the overpass, which will cross onto Tejuosho. We saw the station that is also going on as scheduled. “From there, we went to Ebute-Metta and saw the station. That is the third overpass we have seen. It is also advancing well. You have noticed that the Red Line will terminate at Ebute-Metta. But we will do an extension up to Iddo.

“From here, we have now crossed to the Blue Line, You can see the sea wall we have done to preserve the water bed in that area. All of that is also going on as scheduled.

“We are at the very iconic Marina station. Marina station is unique because it is an elevated station. You can see from behind. They have started the decking. There is also a pedestrian walk for people with disabilities.

“Underneath, there will be a bus station for BRT for first and last line buses. There is also a ferry service adjoining the Marina station. This will move up to the State House. That is the summary of the massive architecture that is going on.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

