S’Africa’s Patel Elected IPI Executive Board Chair

The Head of Programmes for the International Fund for Public Interest Media and the former editor-in-chief of South Africa’s Mail & Guardian newspaper, Khadija Patel, was elected yesterday as the 35th Chair of the International Press Institute (IPI)‘s global Executive Board.

“I am honoured to be entrusted with this position”, she said. “And I look forward to steering the IPI through this challenging period of media history. The IPI is a cherished institution and is best placed to bring together the diversity of our industry to forge ahead during a period of significant upheaval.”

Patel was elected by fellow members of IPI’s Executive Board during the organization’s World Congress and General Assembly, held September 15 to 17 in Vienna, Austria. She replaces Markus Spillmann, former editor of Switzerland’s Neue Zürcher Zeitung, who served two terms after being elected to the position during IPI’s 2018 World Congress in Abuja, Nigeria.

Separately, the IPI General Assembly elected 10 new Executive Board members: Raheem Adedoyin, Chairman, Editorial Board, Herald Newspapers, Nigeria; Walid Batrawi, Media and communications expert, Palestine;John Daniszewski, Vice President, Standards, Editor-at-Large, The Associated Press, USA; Márton Gergely, Editor-in-Chief, HVG, Hungary; Emre Kızılkaya, Project editor of journo.com.tr, Turkey; Elizaveta Osetinskaya, journalist and media manager, founder of The Bell, Russia; Etaf Roudan, Radio Al Balad Manager, Community Media Network – CMN, Jordan; Hiroki Sugita, Columnist and Associate Executive Director, Kyodo News, Japan; Jussi Tuulensuu, Senior Editor-in-Chief, Aamulehti, Finland; Sami Zeidan, Principal Presenter, Al Jazeera Media Network, Qatar

