Lagos Begins Experimental Boarding Fees

The Lagos State Ministry of Education is set to commence implementing the experimental fee regime for its new model colleges.

Speaking during a meeting involving officials of the Ministry of Education, parents and lawmakers, the Commissioner for Education Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, disclosed that N35,000 would be paid by all model colleges and upgraded school students for the next two terms.

“There will be a review after the second term; to analyse the expenditures, gaps, needs and adequacy of N35,000 to cater for a boarding student per term. This will allow for a true reflection of the workability of the new boarding school fee,” she said.

The menu list of the students will also be reviewed and standardised in terms of necessary nutrition. Schools are also expected to incorporate available local menus and seasonal foods.

The commissioner said the government would incorporate the parents’ body representatives into the boarding house committee to ensure inclusive supervision.

Already resumption of students into model colleges and upgraded schools commenced on September 19 with SS2 students, while new JS 1 students and other returning students will resume on October 2 and 9, respectively.

The commissioner commended the parents for their understanding while assuring all stakeholders of continuous support of the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s administration for quality education.

