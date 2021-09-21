TCN: Why We Are Embarking on Load-Shedding in Kaduna, Kano

Emmanuel Addeh

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Sunday stated that the ongoing loading-shedding in Kaduna, Kano, and Plateau States, which started on September 15, 2021, is due to efforts by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited to connect its new Lafia substation to the national grid.

TCN said that NDPHC requested for power outage on the Makurdi – Jos portion of its Ikot Ekpene -Ugwuaji -Makurdi – Jos 330kV transmission line to enable it carry out transposition on the line and to connect the new Lafia Substation.

The wholly federal government-owned entity however said that the connection works by the NDPHC to its new Lafia substation have advanced and will soon be complete.

A statement by General Manager, Public Affairs of the TCN, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, stressed that although the ongoing work by NDPHC interrupted bulk power supply from the Makurdi-Jos 330kV transmission line axis only, Jos is currently receiving electricity through the Kaduna -Jos 330kV transmission line.

“Consequently, there is a slight load constraint in Kaduna, Kano, and Jos axis as the load from Ikot Ekpene – Ugwuaji – Makurdi has been cut off on the Makurdi – Jos axis as a result of the ongoing work.

“Power supply through the Lafia – Jos 330kV line is to ensure that Jos gets electricity supply until NDPHC completes the connection of the new Lafia substation to the grid,” it noted.

TCN equally noted that the connection work by NDPHC will increase the capacity of the national grid and regretted the inconveniences the load reduction is causing to electricity consumers in the affected states.

“However, bulk power supply will be restored on the Makurdi–Jos line immediately after NDPHC completes the transposition work,” the company noted.

