Gov Sanwo-Olu’s Plaudits for Monimichele over MJA Pitch

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is excited with the job done by Monimichelle Group at the Mobolaji Anthony Arena turf.

The venue is playing host to the inaugural Aisha Buhari Women’s Invitational Tournament ending today.

Sources close to the Lagos State hinted yesterday that as a way of showing appreciation to the contractor who constructed the beautiful geotech hybrid synthetic turf, Santo-Olu handed out some cash package to the company’s CEO, Ebi Egbe for a job well done.

Egbe who is virtually on cloud nine over the overwhelming commendations that has been coming his way on the Mobolaji Johnson Arena project, said he can not thank Governor Sanwo-Olu enough for the opportunity given his firm to show what they can do.

“In Monimichelle, we don’t compromise standard. Our jobs speak for us. What we did at the Enyimba Stadium, Kakardan Stadium in Katsina and now at Onikan and several other stadiums is there for everybody to see.

“We are presently working in Awka and the FIFA Goal project in Ugborodo, Delta State and when we are done, Nigerians would see that Monimichelle is truly a firm out to eradicate bad pitches not just in Nigeria but the African continent,” observed Egbe.

Several football stakeholders have been thumbing up Monimichelle Group over the high quality of the formerly Onikan Stadium turf with South Africa’s Banyana Banyana Head Coach, Desiree Ellis, describing it as the best turf she is playing on in Nigeria.

Nigeria would today face South Africa in the last match of the Aisha Buhari Cup at the remodeled stadium.

