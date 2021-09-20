Oki Declares for Chairmanship of Lagos APC

By Goddy Egene

Fuoad Oki, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fouad Alade Oki, yesterday has declared his intention to contest as chairman of the party in Lagos State. In a message, titled, ‘Declaration of Intention to contest for state chairman of Lagos State APC,” Oki said after a very deep introspection and a sense of commitment, he had formally indicated his interest to contest for the position of state chairman of APC at the state congress slated for October 2, 2021.

“My decision to contest this election is borne after careful analyses of the challenges confronting our

party and on the strength of clear understanding of my personal ability to provide the needed leadership in our collective search for solutions. My decision to contest the position was influenced by my experience as a team player and a unifier as well as a loyal party man who desires the best for our party, the APC. Today, our party at the State level had gotten to a cross-road where experienced people in political administration were needed to mend the divisions being created by the inexperienced leadership that currently permeate our political landscape.

My main priority is to see the party bond in unity, preparatory to the next general election, there is a party to work for, therefore, we need to come together as one solid family to secure a resounding victory in 2023. I will lead the party with

truth and integrity. I call on all of you delegates to this very important but crucial state congress to throw your weight behind me, so that together we can rekindle the hope of our members again. I will be there for all APC members especially the grass roots because I am one of you,” he said.

According to him, over the past few months, they had seen an increasing anxiety and resentment by party members over the mis-handling of the local government election and the last two congresses, stressing that while there is no ‘quick fix’ to the challenges posed by these events, there are actions that can be taken now to begin the journey to save the party to redeem itself and win the trust of voters again.

“We do not have the luxury of another 12 months before we see progress on the ground. Promises are not enough. Verbal commitments will not save us from the wrath of voters if we do not start afresh to convince the people that we indeed are ready to change our ways and means to meet the yearning of the populace. With an election looming around the corner, the need to elect honest and dedicated executive who could deliver is so compelling and highly imperative. This is not the time to start passing the buck; enough of the blame games. It is time to move on, up and forward. It is time to start afresh! I believe we can take our Party there together,” he said.

Justifying his qualification as the right man for the job, Oki said he was most eminently qualified to correct some of their mistakes of the near and remote past, having served in many

capacities in party administration.

“My last assignment being South-west coordinator for the 2019 Buhari-Osibanjo Presidential campaign and election championing the grassroots mobilisation among others for five months traversing the length and breadth of the Southwest geo-political zone day and night sacrificing everything for the party. Having supervised and won several elections under the AC, ACN and APC platforms. I have conducted and managed not only governorship elections, but also local government elections with all their attendant complexities. I was director general (DG) of four governorship campaign efforts back-to-back apart from my involvement in election activities in at least six other states where results from those effort were victories for our party. I have built a network of personal relationships across the length and breadth of our Country; these networks are expected to come handy in the process of healing wounds and building bonds and synergies necessary in rebuilding and refloating our party in Lagos State. I stand as a bridge in between the old and young generations of our party members. We must harness the abundant energies of our youth and gain from the timeless wisdom of our elders. Our Party need a chairman that can lead the party to meet the needs, aspirations and yearnings of young members. This, I have all it takes to do so,” he said.

