NNS Beecroft Operatives Arrest 16 Pipeline Vandals, Recover Stolen Products

…Handover to NSCDC for prosecution

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT operatives recently arrested 16 suspected pipeline vandals at Atlas Cove and Snake Island, both in Lagos.

While 11 suspects were arrested at Atlas Cove based on intelligence report, five others were picked up from Snake Island, during routine harbor patrol at the creek around the snake Island.

The suspects at Atlas Cove were caught in action at the Abagbo segment of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipelines based on credible intelligence report relayed to the base.

The operatives also recovered 62 kegs of 50 liters and 18 kegs of 25 litres each, filled with products suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) siphoned from NNPC pipelines.

Also, recovered from the suspects were two fibre boats with 175 HP each.

At Snake Island, a boat laden with 11 kegs of 50 litres each of PMS was intercepted and five suspects were arrested by NNS BEECROFT patrol team during a routine harbor patrol.

Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, said the arrest will send a message to criminals of the Nigerian Navy’s resolve of zero-tolerance to pipeline vandalism and illegal bunkering.

He added that NNS BEECROFT will not relent in executing the mandate of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, which is geared towards eliminating economic sabotage thereby boosting national prosperity.

Meanwhile, Commander NNS BEECROFT, during the handing over of the suspects to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for prosecution, commended the patrol team of the base.

This is just as he reassured Nigerians of the CNS’s commitment towards sustaining her constitutional roles which includes curbing illegalities within Nigeria’s Maritime domain.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

