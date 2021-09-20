Akwa Utd Crash out, River Utd Through to Next Round

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Bayelsa Utd also through to next Round of Confederation Cup

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian league champions, Akwa United failed in the first hurdle of the CAF Champions League yesterday as they crashed out of the continent with a second leg 2-0 (aggre 2-1) defeat at Algerian club CR Belouizdad.

The Algerians lived up to their promise last week in Uyo when they lost to a Friday Ubong’s lone goal three minutes from time at the Nest of Champions to cancel out the Promise Keepers advantage.

Bringing in Mfon Udoh and Akarandut Orok as late substitutes in 60 minutes didn’t have any effect as the hosts failed to budge.

Elsewhere in Port Harcourt, Nigeria’s other entry in the CAF Champions League, Rivers United scaled through to the next round following a 1-0 win against Tanzanian club Young Africans at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

The Port Harcourt Dwellers scaled through 2-0 on aggregate.

Substitute Uche Onwuasonaya netted the winning goal for Stanley Eguma’s men nine minutes from time.

Rivers United will face Faisal Kenema of Ethiopia or Al Hilal of Sudan next month in the playoffs.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Bayelsa United also advanced into the next round after a 4-2 win against Ashanti Golden Boys of Guinea.

Ths Yenagoa club raced into a 3-0 lead after 35 minutes courtesy of goals from Favour Martins, Okardi Inikurogha and Emo James.

Okardi scored the fourth goal for the Yenagoa club in the second half.

Moussa Keita bagged a brace for the visitors in the game.

Bayelsa United will face Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien in the next round

