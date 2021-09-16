Rivers to Spend N5bn on Health Facilities’ Rehabilitation

Blessing Ibunge

The Executive Council of the Rivers State Government has approved over N5 billion for the renovation, rehabilitation and installation of medical equipment at its major health facilities.

The State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike presided over the meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, where the approval for the rehabilitation of hospitals were made.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike said the approved sum would be required for the revamping of the Prof. Kersley Harrison Hospital and the Dental and Maslofacial Hospital located in Port Harcourt.

“For the Prof. Kersley Harrison Hospital in Port Harcourt, the civil work is to cost One Billion, Seven Million, Two Hundred and Five Thousand, Nine Hundred and Forty One Naira, Fifty One Kobo.

“While the equipping, furnishing and installation of medical equipment will cost Six Hundred and Ninety Three Million, Five Hundred and Seventy Six Thousand, Three Hundred and Sixty Seven Naira and Twenty Five Kobo,” he said.

The Health Commissioner said the work at the Prof. Kersley Harrison hospital was expected to last for a period of 13 months and when completed, would be an affiliate of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, to add to the training of medical doctors and medical personnel.

On the Dental and Maslofacial Hospital, Chike said when completed it would also be affiliated to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital for the training of medical personnel.

“The civil work is to cost One Billion, Seven Hundred and Eighty Nine Million, Three Hundred and Ninety Five Thousand, Seven Hundred and Forty Three Naira, Eighty Seven Kobo only.

“While, the equipping, installation and furnishing will cost One Billion, Five Hundred and Ninety Million Six Hundred and Seventy One Thousand and Forty Seven Naira, Thirty One Kobo,” he added.

The Commissioner also gave reason as to why the Mother and Child Hospital has not commenced full operations after it was officially inaugurated.

He said the Executive Council had approved an Executive Council committee which is working together with the Bureau for public/ Private Procurement, to make sure that the necessary processes for a seamless take off of the hospital is put in place so that facility can offer maximal service to the public.

Chike said the State Executive Council was briefed about the approval given by the Medical and Dental Council to the Rivers State University College of Medical Sciences to admit one hundred students per session.

The Health Commissioner said the figures of cases of Covid-19 in the state has continued to grow because residents have refused to observe the Covid-19 protocol.

He called on residents in the State to avoid crowded areas such as weddings, burial events, market places, wash their hands regularly and also wear facemasks.

