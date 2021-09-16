Military Airstrike Hits Yobe’s Civilians in ‘Error’

• NAF probes incident as Gov mourns victims

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

A military fighter jet believed to be targeting the Islamic State in West African Province(ISWAP) terrorist group, yesterday, wrongly hit a civilian population in Yobe State, allegedly recording many casualties.

The unfortunate development, THISDAY gathered, happened in Buhari village in Yunusari Local Government Area of the state.

But the Nigerian Air Force said last night that it had immediately launched a probe into the incident.

In the same vein, the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, yesterday, mourned victims of air strikes said to have killed an unspecified number.

Sources told THISDAY that the air strikes were targeted at ISWAP locations but hit civiliansin error.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said last night that the air force was investigating the bombing.

Also, a statement issued by the Yobe State government said the governor, has “commiserated with families of those, who lost their lives in the unfortunate Air strike on Buhari village in Yunusari council.

He said although it could have been an accident or mistaken target, government would join hands with the security agencies to unravel the root cause of the incident.

Buni, has therefore, directed his Special Adviser on Security Affairs, to liaise with the Nigeria Airforce and the Multi National Joint Task Force, to look into the unfortunate Air strike.

“Government will work closely with the security forces especially, the Nigeria Airforce to establish what actually happened,” Buni assured the people in the statement.

Continued, the governor said, “This is very important and necessary for us to guard against future occurance and to safeguard the lives of our people.”

Buni, who reiterated the preparedness of his administration to work with all security forces to ensure the safety of the state, has directed government hospitals in Geidam and Damaturu to offer free medical services to those who sustained injuries from the air strike.

“Similarly, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been directed to provide relief materials to cater for the immediate needs of the families of the deceased persons and other members of the community,” the official statement stated.

