Jonathan Foundation Enjoins African Leaders to Protect Democracies

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) has called on African leaders to safeguard democracies on the continent by adhering to the rule of law and delivery of good governance.

Communications Officer of the Foundation, Wealth Dickson Ominabo, in a statement to mark this year’s international day of democracy, quoted Executive Director of GJF, Ms Ann Iyonu, as saying, “Essential values of democracy such as the rule of law, separation of powers and constitutionalism are no longer adhered to in many Africa countries” and this trend posed a threat for the survival of continent’s democracy.

The foundation claimed democracy as a form of government was a platform for achieving peace, equality, justice, inclusion and sustainable development.

“However, in many African countries today, the essential values of democracy such as the rule of law, separation of powers and constitutional term limits are no longer adhered to.

“This situation poses a threat to the survival of democracy in Africa, as the promises of peace, justice, and human freedoms are daily betrayed.

“To safeguard our democracies from further recession and attacks, we call in governments to deliver on the promises of good governance, and prioritise free and credible elections and guarantee the rights of all citizens.

“Democracy flourishes in an atmosphere of peace, freedom and justice. This is the route we should follow to shore up our democracies and make democracy meaningful to all citizens,” it stated.

