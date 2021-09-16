Air Crash: AIB Submits Interim Report to Air Force Chief

•Report makes 27 initial findings, eight safety recommendations

Kingsley Nwezeh

The interim report of the joint investigative body constituted to unravel the circumstances sorrounding the crash of the Nigerian Air Force Kings Air-350 in Kaduna, some months ago,was yesterday submitted to the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

The aircraft had crashed while landing in Kaduna, killing then Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. General Ibrahim Attahiru and 11 other senior military officers.

A statement issued by the Nigerian Air Force said the Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Engr Akin Olateru, submitted an interim report on the incident to the air force chief in his office in Abuja after three months.

“The submitted report is organised into three sections namely, the information obtained in the course of the investigation, analysis of data collected in view of the board’s terms of reference and the conclusion, which covers the initial findings and immediate recommendations.

“It should be noted that at this interim stage, a total of 27 initial findings and eight immediate safety recommendations were made for the convening authority as well as other aviation-related agencies for immediate implementation.

“It is expected that the final report will contain the flight data recorder readout, the reviewed operator’s and service provider’s standard operating procedures as well as other detailed analysis,” it said.

While receiving the report, the air force chief reiterated the essence of activating the ‘joint investigative’ clause contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the NAF and the AIB on July 1, 2020.

According to him, the successful collaboration was a clear indication of the potency of collaboration in aircraft accident investigation, which must be encouraged.

Amao also noted that such collaborative efforts made accident investigations more transparent and open while also stating that the outcome of the investigation was not necessarily aimed at punitive measures but essentially at generally improving safety in the aviation industry.

Chief Executive Officer of AIB, Engr Akin Olateru, in his remarks, stated that the joint investigation with the NAF was its first direct involvement in military air crash investigation in Nigeria and second investigation outside its mandate, having also assisted Sao Tome and Principe in the past.

He also stated that copies of the report with the endorsement of the air force boss would be submitted to the Minister of Aviation and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to ensure that the recommendations addressed to aviation agencies were implemented.

The commissioner also stated that although the accident involved a military aircraft and crew, it happened at a civil airport, adding that the involvement of AIB in the investigation by the Nigerian Air Force would help in closing the gaps on the civil aviation side.

