Lawan Inaugurates Jarigbe as Cross River North Senator

Deji Elumoye and Juliet Emoje

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, Wednesday inaugurated Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as the Senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District.

Senator Jarigbe took the oath of office, which was administered by the Clerk of the Senate, Mr. Ibrahim Dauda El-ladan, at the commencement of the day’s plenary.

His swearing-in is coming in the wake of a ruling by the Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar on July 30, 2021, which declared Jarigbe winner of the December 5th, 2020, Cross River North Senatorial by-election.

The Court of Appeal in its ruling delivered by Justice Chioma I. Nwosu nullified the certificate of return issued to Stephen Odey by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Accordingly, the electoral body directed that the certificate of return be immediately withdrawn.

Jarigbe, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), replaced Odey who had been occupying the senatorial seat since December 2020.

