HiFL 2021: UNN Lions, AAUA Luminaries Jostle for Final

UNN Lions will tackle the AAUA Luminaries from Akungba today in the first leg of the semifinals in the ongoing Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL).

The game will be played at the University of Nigeria Sports Complex, Nsukka. The UNN Lions defeated high flying UNIBEN Royals 2-1 on goals aggregate at the quarter final stage.

Coach Ike Chijoke of the Lions has promised to maintain the momentum when they meet the Luminaries, stating that his wards “will attempt to do what they love doing best which is scoring goals”.

The AAUA Luminaries qualified for this stage by defeating the UNILAG Marines 1-0 on goals aggregate.

Expressing delight at the level of competition in HiFL, Managing Director, The La Casera Company Plc, Chinedum Okereke, said, “our coming on board HiFL with the bold franchise is not unconnected with the array of opportunities Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited present to the Nigerian youths, especially for the various collegiate football leagues. We see it as a bold statement and the right platform to support the talent nurturing of our younger generation. We believe this will go a long way to help them in their future sporting careers.”

Meanwhile, UNIMAID Desert Warriors from the University of Maiduguri will tackle FUTMinna Transformers in Maiduguri as the team also attempt to qualify for the finals for the first time. UNIMAID Desert Warriors qualified for the semi-finals by defeating 2018 champion UAM Tillers 3-1 on goals aggregate. The Desert Warriors also ended the as the highest scoring team in the round of 16 as the team keeps pushing hard in the quest for the HiFL Trophy.

HiFL is organized by Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing in collaboration with the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA).

