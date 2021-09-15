Buhari Presides over Weekly FEC Meeting

* Swears in three INEC commissioners

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, holding at the conference room of the First Lady’s office, is being attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Also physically attending the meeting are the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Others include Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola and Interior, Rauf Aregbeshola.

Other Ministers, as well as the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, are participating in the meeting virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

The day’s meeting was preceded by the swearing-in of three National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Those sworn in included Dr Baba Bila representing the North-east zone, Prof. Sani Adam, North-central and Prof. Abdullahi Abdu, representing North-west.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

