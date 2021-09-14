Technology Industry Players, Key to Nigeria’s Digitisation, Says Pantami

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, has disclosed that government needs the collaboration of the technology industry to fully and rapidly digitalise Nigeria.

He made the disclosure on Tuesday during a workshop and hangout with digital transformation technical working groups and technology/industry ecosystem players to brainstorm on new innovations and ideas to fast-track the Nigerian digital policy.

Speaking through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry Of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr. Bitrus Nabasu, the minister underscored the importance of a collaboration between government and the technology industry.

He said: “The importance of collaboration and co-creation between the government and the technology industry players is a critical determinant of a digital nation.

“The innovative use of digital technologies through empowered human capital makes the difference between the digital economy haves and have-nots.

“These two requirements served as our motive for conceiving the concept of establishing Digital Transformation Technical Working Groups (DTTWGs) in the FPIs.”

He noted that DTTWGs would be required to ensure all information, communication technology (ICT) and digital technologies-related policies and regulations are adhered to by their organisations in a manner that enables national development.

