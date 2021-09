The Ondo State Government has given workers two weeks ultimatum within which to take Covid-19 vaccination.

The ultimatum, was contained n a circular signed by Permanent Secretary, Service Matters Mr O. J. Afolabi on behalf of the Head of Service.

The circular stated that vaccination card would henceforth be required from Public Servants in order to access some facilities.

It also charged workers on strict adherence and compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

