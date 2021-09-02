Kano Allocates 100 Hectares of Land for Naval Base

Ibrahim Shuaibu

As a response to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s request for the presence of Nigerian Navy in the state, to strengthen the security of the state, the Nigerian Navy has approved the establishment of Kano State Naval Base.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, disclosed this yesterday in Kano when he paid a courtesy call to the governor at his office.

The CNS is in the state for the Chief of Naval Staff Annual Conference 2021, between September 1 and 4, 2021.

“Your Excellency, I am glad to inform you that the Nigerian Naval Board has approved the establishment of naval base in Kano, and this falls among other naval bases approved by the board in some selected states.

“We are equally thankful to the governor’s effort and support by allocating 100 hectares of land for our new naval base in the state,” the CNS said.

He further explained that: “We have already appointed the acting Commander of the base, Captain Muhammad Abubakar Alhassan, who should henceforth be part of the security architecture of the state.”

According to the Chief of Naval Staff, when the base has been established, “it will contribute to showcasing the effort of the Nigerian navy in keeping Nigeria as one indivisible country.”

While speaking, the governor commended the Nigerian navy for choosing Kano for their conference, appreciating that: “Your choice of Kano State shows how confident you are concerning the security and safety of the state. It also tells others that Kano State is safe, secure and peaceful.

“We are very grateful for the choice of Kano to have a naval base. This is highly instrumental. It gives us more courage to be above board in securing our dear state.

The newly appointed acting commander of your naval base in the state will now be part of our security architecture. He will always be invited for our routine security meetings.”

