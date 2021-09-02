Don’t Waste Party’s Ticket Again, PDP Group Tells Atiku

Chuks Okocha

The struggle for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begungather speed as a pressure group within the party, the PDP Action 2023, yesterday, warned that to give former Vice President Atiku Abubakar another chance as the party’s presidential candidate was to ensure a clear defeat for PDP in 2023.

But, this is as Atiku has intensified consultations with the PDP governors over his presidential aspiration in 2023.

He has so far taken his presidential consultations to states like Rivers, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Benue State.

However, the group has further admonished that the former vice-president not to deceive PDP members a second time.

Chairman of the group, Dr. Rufus Omeire, said the group frowned at Atiku for abandoning PDP members and running away to live in Dubai, after the elections, shielding himself from PDP members, only for him to re-surface now that the presidential primaries are at hand.

“In his response, we are surprised Alhaji Atiku claimed that his absence from Nigeria for so long was to acquire a degree from Cambridge University.

“On the contrary, the entire country is aware that he relocated to Dubai, where he even had his highly advertised Covid-19 vaccination even before the vaccine was available to ordinary Nigerians. It is disingenuous for Atiku to claim he was in school in Cambridge, London, when he actually lived in Dubai.

“If he enrolled in University of Cambridge, for a part time course, he could have as well done the programme from Nigeria. He should come clean with the truth, apologise to PDP faithful for letting them down and step aside. He will be better playing a role as elder statesmen as we earlier suggested,” the group

said.

The group contended that it was on record Atiku boasted during the 2018 Presidential primaries, that he was the only candidate with the financial muscle and otherwise to face President Buhari and defeat him.

“Alas, he wasted the ticket of PDP. He mismanaged and dashed the trust, hopes and votes of PDP members and Nigerians. He lost in all the North West states, lost in 4 of the 6 North East states, where he hails from, lost in virtually all the South West and North Central States and managed to eke out a slim victory in South East and South South States. In fact he won in his home state of Adamawa with only 32,000 votes!

“ It is not the culture in the North and Nigerians to vote for very wealthy businessmen to lead. Examples abound. Sir Ahmadu Bello, Alh. Tafawa Balewa, Shehu Shagari and Umaru Musa Yar’adua, Olusegun Obasanjo.

“These are not men of financial wealth. They are simple, honest and decent Nigerians, who deserved the support of Northerners and Nigerians, with the singular exception of Buhari,who though, not a man of wealth, is however, a basket case as a President.”

In summary, the group said, “It is time to quit the stage. It is time for PDP to begin the search for another acceptable candidate. A candidate that projects incorruptibility, honesty, simplicity, capacity, accessibility and ability to govern. A candidate that will not abandon the masses.

“A candidate that will unite Nigeria, solve the security challenges, restore peace in the land and take the country to greater economic heights. Nigerians are waiting and looking up to PDP. Bottom line, PDP must shine their eyes this time around to ensure victory at the polls. PDP Action 2023 will help ensure that this happens,” the group stated.

