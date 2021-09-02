Dare Dairo: Championing the Cause for the Disabled

Dare Dairo is a broadcast journalist and current General Manager of the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA).

Until his appointment as GM LASODA, he was the state Chairman for the National Association of Persons with Physical Disabilities, a position he used to attract corporate funding for the procurement of commercial tricycles for his members who are into transport business. Many of the beneficiaries have progressed to owning Sienna buses and other modes of the transport business.

Born Oluwadamilare Ogundairo but better known as Dare Dairo, he is also a past Public Relations Officer of the Joint National Association of Persons with Physical Disabilities (Lagos State Chapter), a position through which he increased public awareness on issues of the rights of persons living with disabilities and the need for inclusive policies to ensure that their rights and essentials were mainstreamed into all government programmes and policies.

As a polio survivor, Dare Dairo learnt early in life that there are certain things over which humans may have little control, like the colour of our skin or the box we tick in the gender column.

He however came to understand that we all have a choice to either accept these boxes or communicate a more desirable impression of our true potentials and believes.

With a first degree in English Language from the Obafemi Awolowo University and a professional broadcast training in presentation skills at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) Training School, Dare learnt the power of language in making the right impressions.

A lingering fascination for the theatre equipped him with critical techniques in projecting appropriate images that resonate with target audiences for emotional connections leading to brand recall and patronage.

Employment discrimination made him embrace entrepreneurship. Fate Foundation’s programme for aspiring entrepreneurs provided him the business perspectives to survival.

Marriage and three children have taught him the value of relationships, the advantage of an open mind, and the joy of learning something new every day.

After over a decade of experience as a freelance radio presenter, communications/media consultant, trainer and strategist for SMEs, non-profits and political campaigns, Penkraft Solutions was born.

At PenKraft Solutions, he leads a team that realises that, in life, everyone is always selling something; he and his team help individuals and business communicate what you wish to sell.

