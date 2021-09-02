As Computer Professionals Chart New Course

At the inauguration of the 2021-2023 national executive council members of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) in Lagos recently, the body promised to inject fresh campaigns into its advocacy programmes that will guide Nigeria in achieving her digital transformation drive, writes Emma Okonji

With the successful completion of its national conference and annual general meeting (AGM), held last month in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, which produced a new set of national executive council members of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the body, last week in Lagos, held an inauguration ceremony for its newly elected council members who will drive the computer society in the next two years, from 2021 to 2023.

The newly elected national executive council members, during the swearing-in ceremony, promised to work with the local, state and federal governments, through its advocacy programmes, to chart a new course that will assist government to achieve faster digital transformation across the country.

In his acceptance speech, the re-elected president of NCS, Prof. Adesina Sodiya, promised to raise the bar through renewed advocacy that would address key issues like electronic voting during general elections, appointment of professionals into technical positions in government, the use of Information Technology (IT) professionals in executing government projects, quackery in IT profession, national security issues and the need to apply technology in addressing banditry in Nigeria, among others.

Repositioning NCS

Speaking about the repositioning of NCS for the greater task ahead of its newly elected council members, Sodiya said the new National Executive Council (NEC) members of NCS, would build on the existing structure of the past NEC, complete on-going projects and programmes of NCS, and introduce new initiatives that would further drive NCS advocacy campaigns.

“We will set up various working groups and committees that will help complete existing projects, introduce new projects and expand the scope of NCS. We are national IT body and we will discuss about collaboration with Financial Technology (FinTech) players and cybersecurity professionals, including blockchain group. The idea is to form a formidable team that will help address our national issues that relates to IT and cybersecurity,” Sodiya said. He further explained that the new NCS NEC would come up with solutions through strong advocacy that would help achieve faster digital transformation in the areas of smart city, national security and the adoption of emerging technologies that would further drive the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Sodiya, who spoke about the recently concluded national conference in Uyo, said over 900 persons attended both online and physical. He promised to leverage on the large number of NCS members to make future conferences, the largest body of IT professionals across Africa. He also stressed on the code of conduct document of NCS, that spells out the rights and privileges of members of the computer society and what is expected of IT professionals, which he said, would be infused into the constitution of NCS.

Advocacy

Sodiya who reiterated the essence of the formation of NCS as an advocacy group, said the body would continue to ensure that government at all levels, do what they were supposed to do to improve national security and the well-being of Nigerians. He said NCS would leverage on IT devices and emerging technologies to create awareness on the need for technology adoption and practice that would benefit Nigeria and Nigerians.

“We are all stakeholders in the IT development of Nigeria and we will continue to advocate the use of technology to address national security issues in Nigeria. The security architecture in Nigeria has collapsed and this is evident in the rising cases of banditry and kidnapping. We are even more worried that bandits could break into the security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy to kill and kidnap the military. These are some of the reasons why the new NEC members of NCS will intensify efforts in its advocacy campaigns in order to compel government to adopt and deploy the right technologies that will address insecurity across the country,” Sodiya said.

He charged government to do more to address national security challenges, and promised collaboration between NCS and the federal government in mitigating national security threats.

He revealed that NCS had already developed a document on national security challenges and solutions, which he said would soon be submitted to the federal government, through the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

He listed some of the recommendations in the security document developed by NCS, to include the use of drones for surveillance and the use of sensor-based monitors for the tracking and location of bandits. “Technology can address so many societal ills and it takes the will and commitment of government to implement technology solutions that will address societal issues,” Sodiya further said.

Redefining leadership

Elders of the NCS profession who were present at the inauguration of the new NEC members, charged them with sustainable leadership roles that will redefine the leadership of NCS.

The fifth president of NCS, who ruled between July 1993 and June 1995, Mr. Samuel Ezechi, advised the new council members on the need to strengthen the NCS Secretariat, its members and to promote professionalism among members. He equally advised council member on the need to generate funds that will help them execute programmes across Nigeria. He reminded the new NEC of their roles to serve the national community and not their immediate community. He challenged them to always uphold truth, fairness, goodwill and other ideas that will be of benefits of all members.

Another past leader of NCS, who is the eight president of NCS, Alhaji Ladi Ogunneye, stressed on discipline, timeliness to meetings and ethics of the NCS profession and advised the new council members to abide by their rules.

He spoke on leadership styles and advised council members to be more open to all and give listening ears to all complaints.

Ogunneye spoke on leadership types, styles and roles, and identified three types of leadership, which he listed to include Self-centred leader, Tribal leader and Ideal leader. He said the self-centred leader, also known as ‘idiot’ or ‘upgraded barbarian’, is a kind of leader that does not have the feelings of others and do not care about their well-being. He said the Tribal leader is only concerned about people from his ethnic group and friends, with less affection for others, while the Ideal leader is someone that has developed the skill and knowledge to live a public life, and strives for the common good of others, especially the oppressed and the minority groups.

Ogunneye therefore charged the new NEC members, especially the president, to demonstrate the attributes of an Ideal leader, in order to lead members of NCS in the right direction, and without rancor.

The past Provost, College of Fellows at NCS, Dr. Abimbola Salako, advised the new council members to make the constitution of NCS available on the website, to enable all members have knowledge of the constitution.

“We are in a global world where distance is no longer a barrier to communication. We must therefore populate our website with all the activities of NCS, including conferences. The history of NCS, where it is coming from, should also be uploaded on the website for all to see and learn, especially those outside of Nigeria,” Salako said.

He also spoke on the need for NCS to collaborate with FinTech players in developing technology solutions that will address all the identified needs of the country.

Change of baton

One of the highlights of the inauguration ceremony was the official handover, which symbolised the change of baton from the past council members to the newly elected council members of NCS.

Former heads of committees like the Innovation and Research Committee, among others, handed over to the new committee members and all the newly elected council members were sworn-in by the legal officer of NCS, Olusoye Obiyomi Akerele, who administered the oath of office to all council members. They all promised to preserve and defend the constitution of NCS and they also promised that they will not allow their personal interests to influence their official conduct and decision. They promised to abide by the contents of the NCS constitution in all circumstances, according to law, without fear or favour.

The newly elected Deputy President of NCS, Dr. Seraju Aliyu, who gave the vote of thanks, thanked the past presidents of NCS, and its members for attending the inauguration, which he said was a success and an avenue for council members to state their commitments.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

