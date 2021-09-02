2023: Akeredolu Dissociates Self from Pseudo Presidential Campaign

James Sowole

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has dissociated himself from promotional activities linking him with the 2023 presidential election.

Akeredolu’s position was expressed in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, declaring that his principal has nothing to do with the pseudo campaigners.

In the last two weeks, campaign posters and fliers urging Akeredolu to contest the next presidential election in 2023 have dotted a section of the social media.

The latest poster had depicted an Akeredolu/Buni joint All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket. Alhaji Mai Mala Buni is the governor of Yobe State and the chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

But Akeredolu’s spokesperson described the development as a “needless distraction.

“Undoubtedly, the development is no less a needless distraction. Even though the governor’s constitutional right, qualification and competences are not in doubt, this particular campaign does not represent in any manner his immediate political disposition.

“For emphasis, Akeredolu, who has just been re-elected for his second term in office, wishes to be left to focus on deepening good governance in Ondo State.

“He, therefore, advises all involved to be guided, just as he holds the firm view that only God can put men in position.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

