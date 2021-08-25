U.S.-supported Project Trains Oyo Teachers

Over the next 12 months, the U.S consulate general in Lagos will support a series of professional development workshops for 100 primary and secondary school teachers from local communities in Oyo.

The capacity development project tagged ‘Ibadandun’, seeks to introduce the participating teachers to fun, creative, and interactive teaching methods that enhance educational outcomes such as improved numeracy, literacy, and school attendance.

Five Cowries Arts Education Initiative, One Million Teachers Incorporated, and the American Corner Ibadan are collaborating to implement ‘Ibadandun’ with generous support from alumni of U.S. government exchange programmes.

The series of workshops will integrate various hands-on activities that provide the teachers with a deeper understanding of new approaches to using arts to improve classroom instruction and students’ learning.

Speaking during a workshop for a cohort of the teachers in Ibadan, the acting U.S. Consul General, Stephen Ibelli, explained that integrating various hands-on activities, including arts, in classroom instruction will engender critical thinking, creativity and collaborative learning.

“The U.S. Mission is fully committed to supporting a more educated population by increasing and strengthening the capacity of Nigerian teachers. Teachers who use innovative pedagogy and interactive assessment techniques enliven the teaching-learning process for their students. Students who have effective and engaged teachers tend to perform far better than their peers,” Ibelli said.

He lauded the efforts of alumni of U.S. government exchange programmes for supporting the project by serving as mentors and trainers during the 12 month-long projects.

“U.S. government exchange alumni are at the forefront of promoting access to qualitative education, good governance and civic engagement throughout Nigeria. They have strong ties to their communities and, with the support of the US Mission, create and execute projects to address specific needs, including basic education,” he added.

Through teacher training workshops and exchange programmes like the Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Programme and the Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Programme, the US Mission provides teachers with the opportunity to develop expertise in their subject areas and enhance their teaching skills.

