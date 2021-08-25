Igbobi College Unveils Plans for 90th Founders’ Day

The Igbobi College has unveiled plans to mark its 90th-anniversary celebration, which will begin in 2022.

Unlike previous anniversaries, the school will mark the landmark celebration of the year-long series of events with its stakeholders, including the Igbobi College Old Boys’ Association (ICOBA) worldwide.

Announcing the activities to mark the anniversary, the chairman of the Board of Governors of the college, Foluso Phillips, noted that aside from the usual yearly programmes, the 90th Founders’ Day would offer a unique opportunity for the stakeholders to deepen its culture of doing social good to the college.

The president of ICOBA, Olumuyiwa Kinoshi, described the anniversary as an important period to take stock of the past and plan for the future. He said the association would continue working with stakeholders to ensure the improvement of the college’s fortunes.

The 90th Anniversary Planning Committee chairman, Femi Olubanwo, stated that the college usually celebrated the occasion with week-long activities starting.

“The occasion of the 90th-anniversary celebrations will create unrivalled conversations and opportunities for stakeholders,” he disclosed. “They can take part in activities supporting the educational upliftment of the pupils of the college and improve its infrastructures, making it the most inclusive anniversary ever.”

Olubanwo further stated that the anniversary’s theme, ‘Producing Leaders, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’, drew on the rich heritage of the college known for producing exceptional leaders. Olubanwo used the occasion to unveil the special anniversary motif.

Some of the activities planned for the 2022 occasion include the fundraising gala in Lagos to raise funds for projects such as the staff quarters, ultra-modern sports complex, and the technology hub on January 29, 2022. Others are holy communion service on February 2 and the conferment of the deferred 2021 ICOBA merit awards, etc.

Following that will be a thanksgiving service and luncheon, including the ICOBA merit awards on February 6, 2022. He revealed that the fundraising had already commenced with the commemorative wall project anniversary commemorative memorabilia created to capture the historic occasion and raise funds.

Other programmes marking the anniversary will be the Founder’s Day service in Europe on February 12. Another service will hold in Ibadan on February 13, ICOBANA annual AGM, and fundraising events in the U.S. from June 30 to July 2 etc.

Olubanwo added, “As it has become customary with landmark celebrations for ICOBA to produce a commemorative brochure, as was done in 1992 to mark the 60th anniversary and in 2007 to mark the 75th; which are both veritable collectors’ items, the 90th brings a different experience. This time, the anniversary is producing both an audiovisual documentary and a coffee table book.”

