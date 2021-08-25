Babcock Varsity Matriculates 3,411 Students

Funmi Ogundare

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State has matriculated a total of 3,411 students admitted in the 2020/2021 academic session.

Of the number, the School of Computing and Engineering Sciences topped the list of 12 schools with 983 students.

Speaking at the ceremony, held recently, the President/Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo said the matriculation marked the beginning of their journey of success in life to become outstanding and distinguished professionals in their chosen fields.

He described the students as the luckiest among thousands that applied to the university as it offers not only a holistic education that won it the global award for five consecutive years, but also, prepares students to think critically and select the opportunities that they needed in order to succeed in their chosen careers.

He reminded the matriculating students that beyond God’s grace , attainment of success in Babcock also demands that students attend classes regularly, fulfill all assignments and participate in all quizzes, tests and examination, as well as shunning all tendencies to corruption and immorality.

“But there is no greatness without the element of discipline, hard work, determination and the recognition of God in who we are and in what we do. You may achieve your lofty dreams through hard work, determination and discipline, but if God is not acknowledged in it, every success becomes a hollow victory.

“This, therefore, is the reason Babcock University will give you all the needed support to achieve your dreams. We will model you to be worthy ambassadors of the nation, your parents and Babcock University. We assure you we will not fail or falter in this high calling,” he stated.

Senior Vice President, Academics, Prof. Philemon Amanze also congratulated the students and parents while reminding them that the university is an institution where failure is not an excuse.

He said with the matriculation over, it was time for them to face the rigor of academic studies, and to dare to be different and become a change agent.

In his remarks, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Zonal Coordinator for South West, Mr. Aliyu Kolawole Jubril said all the students need to succeed in Babcock University was to ask themselves three basic questions; Why am I here? What am I doing here? and what am I supposed to do?

According to him, ” proffering answers to these pertinent questions is the surest path to success as there is no success without an element of hard work, discipline, determination and the recognition of God.”

