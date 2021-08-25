Akwa Ibom Urged to Introduce Drug Test in Secondary Schools

Okon Bassey

The Akwa Ibom government has been urged to introduce drug testing in secondary schools to curb violence and drug abuse.

The Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state, Obot Bassey, stated this at a panel discussion on ‘Finding Solution to Teenage Cultism: A Case Study of Uyo High School’.

The forum was facilitated by the Rotary Club of Uyo metropolis, collaborating with Lions Club Uyo, Jaycees Club International, Global Shapers, and Toastmasters.

Speaking on the ‘Role of Hard Drugs in Teenage Cultism’, Bassey said the rate of involvement in the illicit drugs business, heinous crimes such as rape, banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, and cultism, among others secondary school children in the state, was alarming.

She disclosed that the state NDLEA had in the past four months seized 165 kilograms of hard drugs from 105 youths in the state.

“It could be shocking and very alarming to see that on August 6, 2021, a 26-year-old male was arrested with 1.2031kg of cocaine worth N25 million, the highest seizure in Akwa Ibom state in 18 years. What will a 26-year-old be doing with N25 million? Bassey added. “On finding solution to teenage cultism, my take on this is that we should look at the protective factors and how to bring children out of cultism in Akwa Ibom state. Parents need to know how to develop their wards.”

Giving an overview of the situation at Uyo High School, the Commissioner for Education, Idongesit Etiebet, noted that illicit drug use disrupts education and fuels violence in society.

Etiebet, represented by the director of quality assurance in the ministry, Roseline Mfon, further stated, “The case of Uyo High school has been at the front burner in the state, and it is quite serious. It is a source of concern to everybody, both the government and the people of Akwa Ibom state and beyond.”

She added, “It has got to a point where even some teachers are living in fear. In that kind of atmosphere, the teaching process is disrupted, the performances of the children are negatively affected. So this is a very big challenge. It is a big issue. And I want to thank the organisers of this programme especially for this noble initiative.”

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, said, “It is our hope that after today’s discussion, we will take it further by bringing the students. And we believe that before this year runs out, we would have been able to find the solution to the teenage cultism problem.

“Also, this is the beginning of the process that will bring all the service organisations together to achieve strategic planning for humanitarian service in Akwa Ibom state.”

