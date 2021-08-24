THISDAY Launches WhatsApp Edition With Free Delivery to 73m MTN Subscribers

•Commends telco on 20th anniversary celebration

Emma Okonji

THISDAY Newspapers has launched a WhatsApp edition to deliver the digital PDF copy of its newspapers to over 73 million MTN subscribers for a free download on the MTN Zigi Chatbot.

The Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY Newspapers and ARISE NEWS Channel, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, who announced the launch yesterday, said it would take effect from today.

According to Obaigbena, “The WhatsApp edition is one of a series of business collaborations between THISDAY and MTN Nigeria, in fulfillment of a promise made by THISDAY to MTN Nigeria, to commemorate MTN’s 20th anniversary celebration.”

MTN, which rolled out its telecoms services in Nigeria in August 2001, has maintained its original ownership structure and brand name, since then, a development that helped the MTN brand to focus more on network expansion across the country, while offering quality service to its over 73 million subscribers, with a market share of 39.3 per cent.

Since inception, MTN has maintained the position of the largest telecoms operator in Nigeria in terms of the volume of subscribers’ number on its network.

Launched last year, the MTN Zigi Chatbot, is the telco’s new digital personal assistant that can answer questions, and assist subscribers with products, services, and activations.

Zigi chats in English language and she is available to chat with both existing MTN customers and non-MTN customers as a guest.

The Zigi chatbot saves the time of customers waiting for customer care representative to respond to question.

The online assistant chatbot was designed to enhance customers’ digital interactions with the brand, and provide speedy and secure marketing, sales and technical support.

Customers would be able to interact with the chatbot on multiple channels including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, the official MTN website and myMTN App.

Commenting about ‘Zigi,’ the Chief Customer Relations Officer, MTN Nigeria, Ugonwa Nwoye, said, “Zigi offers personalised, intuitive and prompt service to our customers. Her introduction will not take away the customer’s access to live agents but will serve as the first point of contact for customers who choose to interact with Zigi.’

“We believe that ‘Zigi’ will ensure increased convenience which translates to better experiences for our customers, which is at the core of our purpose as a business.”

On his part, the Chief Digital Officer at MTN Nigeria, Srinivas Rao, said ‘Zigi’ would always aligns with MTN’s digital transformation objectives.

“We now live in a fast-paced digital age with new technological advancements driving the constantly changing landscape. This is why at MTN, we are determined to lead digital transformation, which will provide easy-to-use connectivity solutions, improve customer experience and maintain the highest quality of service for everyone in our ecosystem,” Rao said.

With the offering from THISDAY, the over 73 million subscribers on the MTN network would have access to free download of THISDAY’s digital PDF copies on a daily basis. They would be able to read authoritative news across business, politics, health, environment, sports and detailed interviews and analysis.

Giving details of the MTN journey since 2001, the Chairman MTN Board, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe said: “When we look at where we are today, and how far we have come, what stands out is not just the number of people connected, or the amount of revenue generated.

“We see the multiplier effect connectivity services can have on the social and economic ecosystem. And now more than ever, I am optimistic about what the future holds for Nigeria’s digital economy and I look forward to building it together, with all of you.”

In his comment, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mr. Karl Toriola, said: “This 20-year journey is the result of the boundless possibilities in our nation, the incredible potential that the Nigerian telecoms and technology sector represent, and the guidance and support that we have received from millions of Nigerians, in every corner of the country. We are here today because of the role that each of you – media, customers, trade partners, retailers – has played in this journey. For this, we are humbled and grateful. To all of you, we extend our deepest appreciation and gratitude, and we deliver an important message – the best is yet to come.”

The ICT and telecoms company began GSM operations in Nigeria in August 2001. Twenty years later, it has become an integral part of the country’s telecommunications success story.

