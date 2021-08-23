Private Security Professionals Seek Synergy, Policy Advocacy

Nume Ekeghe

Professional security practitioners under the auspices of ASIS International has advocated for convergence of interventions and vital policy advocacy as keys to revolutionising security practice and improving the standards within the industry in Nigeria.

Speaking recently at the Lagos ASIS Chapter 206 retreat and leadership conference at Epe, Lagos State, the Chapter Chairman, Mr. Peter Okoloh affirmed the need for industry-wide collaboration that will result in coherent articulation of a security blueprint that can be presented to the government for improved security in the country.

“Driving quality and excellence within the security industry requires knowledge and leadership. That is why it is very important at this point for us to strategically situate cyber and physical security convergence in moving forward as an industry. Secondly, we should also look at the possibility of developing a private security industry profile that will help us to lobby at the National Assembly for standardization, ”he said.

According to the Group Managing Director of Halogen Group, Mr. Wale Olaoye, there is no better time for the private security industry in Nigeria to seek standardization of their practice than now.

He noted that collaboration and knowledge sharing are key to achieving the much-desired excellence in the industry. “Collaborative engagement should be looked into by private security service providers to enable the industry to achieve practice standardization. Also, competencies, new capabilities and proper regulations in Nigeria are strategic to accelerating the private security practice to global standards”, Olaoye said.

In her contribution, Founder, Bulwark Intelligence, Mrs Tanwa Ashiru, described the retreat as a very productive knowledge-sharing platform capable of catapulting the industry to its desired height. She also opined that technology has become an indispensable tool for solving security issues.

