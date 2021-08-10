Visa-free to UAE Not Operational Yet, Says Ghana Embassy

Michael Olugbode

Ghanaian passport holders cannot yet travel to United Arab Emirates, the Ghana embassy in the Arab country has said.

A statement issued yesterday by the Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in UAE said the agreement, which would allow travelers with Ghanaian passport entrance into the Emirates with visa, has not yet come into force.

The statement read: “It has come to the attention of the embassy that some publications on the internet and on social media seem to suggest that Ghanaian passport holders can now travel visa-free to the United Arab Emirates following the ratification by the Parliament of Ghana of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Mutual Exemption on Entry Visa Requirements between Ghana and the United Arab Emirates.

“The embassy urges the public to disregard all such publications and messages.

“Even though the agreement has been ratified by the Parliament of Ghana, the processes for its implementation have not been completed.”

The Ghana’s Embassy promised to officially communicate any changes to the current entry visa regime between Ghana and the UAE when the agreement comes into force.

