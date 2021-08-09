Indonesian Ambassador Summoned over Manhandling of Nigerian Diplomat in Jakarta

Michael Olugbode

The Federal Government has summoned the Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria, Usra Hendra Harahap, over the manhandling and arrest of a Nigerian Diplomatic Agent in Jakarta.

A video in circulation showed some Indonesians who were believed to be security officers manhandling the Nigerian while in a moving vehicle.

The Nigerian was heard shouting in the vehicle as he was held down by some officials with one of them hitting his head.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday while expressing the displeasure of Nigerian government over the treatment, revealed that Indonesian Ambassador was invited and he had subsequently apologized.

The statement read: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in receipt of a report and has seen a video in circulation regarding an unacceptable incident in Jakarta, Indonesia, concerning the manhandling and arrest of a Nigerian Diplomatic Agent in front of his official quarters on 7 August, 2021.”

The Ministry said the unfortunate incident was against international law and the Vienna Conventions governing Diplomatic and Consular Relations between States.

According to the statement, the Nigerian government has complained to the Government of Indonesia, and the Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria was summoned by the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The statement further revealed that the Ambassador had explained what he understood happened and had tendered an unreserved apology on behalf of his government.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has sent an office rote to the Government of Indonesia even as the Ambassador of Nigeria to Indonesia has confirmed that the immigration officials involved in the manhandling and arrest had since come to the Nigerian Embassy to apologize to the Ambassador and the diplomat concerned.

