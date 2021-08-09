Bayelsa Utd Shock Nasarawa to Win Aiteo Cup

By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Bayelsa United yesterday shocked Nigeria’s topflight team, Nasarawa United to win the Aiteo Cup for the first time in Benin City.

The team from Yenagoa defeated Nasarawa 4-3 in penalty shootout after regulation scored deadlocked 2-2 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

However, Bayelsa’s victory has thrown up issues not envisaged by Nigeria Football Federation officials.

As champions of the Aiteo Cup, Bayelsa are entitled to represent Nigeria in CAF’s Confederation Cup. But as a second tier club in the lower rung of the country’s league, Bayelsa were not registered to play in the continent.

Inikurogha Okardi gave Baylesa United the lead in the 19th minute.

Chinedu Ohanachom however equalised for Nasarawa United within seconds.

Emo James scored the second goal for Bayelsa United, while Aliyu Abdullahi netted Nasarawa United’s second of the evening.

Both teams failed to register a goal after the break.

Bayelsa United are now the second team from the second tier to win the FA Cup after defunct Dolphins Football Club of Port Harcourt claimed the title in 2011.

However, there were speculations in football circles last night that Bayelsa United may not be able to participate in the Confederation Cup as they were not registered for continental campaign.

Bayelsa players were not registered for continental because no one saw them winning the Aiteo Cup.

