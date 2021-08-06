Okediran Unveils Another War Thriller ‘Madagali’

At the just-concluded Nigeria International Book Fair 2021, the award-winning author, medical doctor and politician, Dr. Wale Okediran delivered his latest work of fiction titled “Madagali’’ which is inspired by true events in North-east Nigeria. Yinka Olatunbosun reports

The latest novel- a war thriller- by the Secretary General of the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA) Dr. Wale Okediran titled, ‘Madagali: A Skillful Fictional Account of Boko Haram Insurgency’ was recently launched on July 29 before a gathering of literati. The literary feast was a part of the activities at the 20th edition of the Nigerian International Book Fair festival which took place at Harbour Point Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A hybrid event, it was chaired by the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora who acknowledged the contributions of literature to documenting wars in history. With reference to war classics such as Eric Maria Remarque’s account of World War I in the novel, ‘All Quiet on The Western Front, Margaret Mitchell’s take on the American Civil War in ‘Gone With The Wind,’ and Boris Pastemack’s depiction of the Russian Revolution in ‘Doctor Zhivago’, the senator recounted how literary history has been replete with fictional works that captured the temperament of the period.

“Nearer home in Nigeria, a plethora of novels have been written on the Nigerian Civil War such as Cyprian Ekwensi’s Divided We Stand, Eddie Iroh’s Forty-eight Guns for The General, Aniebo’s Behind the Rising Sun as well as Chimamanda Adiche’s Half of A Yellow Sun, among others. For the past decade or so, Nigeria has been battling with the Boko Haram insurgency which has affected many Nigerians however far they were from the specter of the crisis. As expected, Nigerian Writers at home and abroad have commenced the necessary and very important duties of documenting the insurgency in Fiction and Non- Fiction,’’ he said.

Published by Evans Publishers Plc, the novel -set in North-east Nigeria- spotlights the pathetic state of Nigeria’s war against insurgency. The novel, ‘Madagali’ is named after a town and local government area in Adamawa, located adjacent to the border with Cameroon. Madagali is a tale of love and ambush in a time of war told through the lead character Bukar, a young lance corporal in the Nigerian army. Born of a Nigerian father and Liberian mother, he is injured in a deadly ambush by Boko Haram. While in recovery at the hospital, he discovers that the injury has rendered him impotent. Still, he finds love in a hopeless place- Safiya a humanitarian worker and daughter of a former Boko Haram leader. The intrigue that follows Safiya’s blackmail forces Bakar to make a moral decision between seeking selfish interest via cure for his erectile dysfunction or defending his beloved country.

On his part, the book reviewer, Dr. Abubakar Othman described the book as “a manual for the study of military intelligence and guerilla warfare. Madagali serves a s a very useful book for the medical doctors who will be involved in the counselling and treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in persons.’’

Furthermore, the scholar of English Literature added that Madagali shows the politics and risks involved in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency in Northern Nigeria. According to him, the narrative in the book peers into how the Boko Haram group is organized, spy into the Nigerian military, gather intelligence and other issues such as corruption and the lack of strong political will to tackle the insurgency.

Trained as a medical doctor, the author who later became a Member of the Federal House of Representatives in Abuja is a writer of great distinction. His award-winning book, ‘Tenants of The House,’ which captures his experience at the National Assembly was adapted into a movie was screened in Abuja in 2019.

