NIJ Floats Film, Television Academy

Ayodeji Ake

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), has taken its manpower training in media and communication studies to another level by floating a film and television academy.

The academy which commenced academic activities this August, offers courses in screen acting, film directing, film sound editing and film editing, according to a release by NIJ Registrar, Mrs Patricia Kalesanwo.

“The coming of the academy is in line with NIJ’s pursuit of its dual heritage in academic learning and professional development, and that experienced professionals have already been mobilised to provide cutting edge teaching in the film and media industry generally and Nollywood particularly.

“Aside the rich content and practical sessions, the training comes with internship opportunities in the film and media industry to make its graduates competent and very marketable upon graduation,” she said.

The programme is run in collaboration with Ovueta, a film and television company, and will avail students contemporary content in film and media.

NIJ alumni and current students interested in running the programme are entitled to fabulous discounts, the release added.

The NIJ film and television academy is one of the many innovations introduced in the school by the current management led by an experienced media practitioner, and former president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr. Gbenga Adefaye.

